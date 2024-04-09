Check out these self-heating, fingertip-less compression gaming gloves for pro gamers

GamerTech has announced its new Magma Glove: the company's first-ever Performance Wearable product, was shown off at PAX East 2024.

The new Magma Glove features active thin film heating that GamerTech designed for cold gaming sessions, with the new esports gloves utilizing a reflective layer that keeps heat inside the glove, with thin layers of graphene carbon heaters in particular parts of the hand and wrist, keeping your hands at optimal temperatures. The gloves feature a timed heating cycle, which wearers can tweak with three different heat settings.

It might not seem like much, but with esports gaining more and more respect throughout the world -- especially with the International Olympics Committee agreeing that esports is a legitimate sporting activity -- competitive gamers are winning huge prize pools at tournaments and online. Just like regular sports, the temperatures of gamers have a negative effect on reaction times, with hand agility decreasing across all activities in cold temperatures... even a tiny fraction of a delay can result in a loss.

One study of over 40,000 esports gamers revealed that optimal gaming performance occurred when the average temperatures were between 10-20C (around 50-68F) with a peak of approximately 16C (around 60F). Gamers can't control the temperature of the rooms they're in sometimes-at a tournament or a different location than their house-so a heated gaming glove can really make the difference.

GamerTech's new Magma Glove features exposed fingertips so you can get precise clicking of your mouse buttons and scrolling, while there's a glide patch for smooth hand movement, glove compression for muscle support, and moisture wicking to keep your hands and palms dry.

GamerTech explains the new Magma Glove on their website: "The Magma Glove is equipped with technology that puts gamers first. Featuring advanced Thin Film Thermal Regeneration Technology and Compression, the Glove is designed to deliver active heating to exactly where you need it. Choose between three heat settings and timed cycles to customize your experience throughout the game".

"The Magma Glove, tested and vouched for by Professional Esports Players is battle-tested on the greatest stage. With exposed fingertips, and a specialized glide patch to eliminate friction, the glove is a perfect fit for pregame warmups, training routines, practice sessions, and even competitions. Plus, thanks to premium moisture-wicking materials and cutting-edge construction, this gear will never get in the way of your game".

"Targeted heat and compression help keep motor skills sharp, improve response time, and keep gamers playing longer. From casuals to professional try-hards, any player can boost performance and experience with the Magma Glove".