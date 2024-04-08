Samsung unveils a new era of AI OLED TVs with its 2024 AV line-up

Samsung has officially unveiled its 2024 TV range, which features a suite of AI integration on juicy OLED panels designed to bring the cinema to your couch.

Samsung is committed to bringing the cinema experience to your couch with the official unveiling of its 2024 TV line-up.

At the top of Samsung's 2024 line-up is the Neo QLED 8K, which features the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor that the company says marks a "significant leap in AI TV technology" as it delivers twice as much performance as its predecessor. This TV features 8K AI Upscaling Pro, a new feature that takes TV shows and movies and upscales them into 8K. Additionally, Samsung writes in its press release the Neo QLED 8K has AI Motion Enhancer Pro, a feature that's designed to make fast action smooth and clear.

Furthermore, there's the inclusion of Real Depth Enhancer Pro, which adds depth to the picture, and also AI sound technology such as Active Voice Amplifier Pro, a feature designed to extract dialogue from background noise in an effort to make sure the viewer is able to hear every word. The Neo QLED 8K also has an AI Auto Game Mode that automatically optimizes visuals and audio to improve a gaming experience and switches on by itself when a game is fired up.

Next is the Neo QLED 4K, which has the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, a step down from its older brother. The same upscaling process takes place here but brings the image up to 4K and not 8K. The Neo QLED 4K comes with Real Depth Enhancer Pro and Quantum Matrix Technology that will provide high levels of contrast, along with Panton Validated color accuracy and Dolby Atmos for incredible sound.

