Elon Musk reveals when SpaceX will launch Starship again

SpaceX has issued a major update for what fans of the space fairing company can expect throughout 2024, and one of those updates is when Starship, the world's largest and most powerful rocket, will take to the skies once again.

The update was hosted by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who took to the stage at Starbase for a 45 minute presentation outlining all of what SpaceX is working on and what we can expect out of 2024. If you haven't been keeping up with Starship news, the world's largest rocket conducted its third orbital test flight last month and it was a major success, with the massive rocket successfully reaching orbit.

Now SpaceX is preparing for the fourth test flight and according to Musk the main objectives will be landing the rocket somewhere in the ocean on a virtual tower. Notably, SpaceX plans on "catching" Starship's booster Super Heavy on a tower SpaceX call Mechazilla.

"At least two consecutive successes of a given design that land them at a specific point in the ocean, or smash into a specific point in the ocean," said Musk

The design is a fork approach as the it will feature two outstretching arms that Super Heavy or Starship will hopefully slot right in between. Musk said SpaceX will first try and land Starship on an ocean tower and if successful will then attempt a catch at the launch tower in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX plans on catching the Super Heavy booster on an ocean tower first and then attempting a catch at a launch tower on land. However, the Starship ship will require two ocean catches before the company attempts a catch on land. Musk said that SpaceX is planning for a fourth test flight of Starship sometime next month.