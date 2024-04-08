Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 runs Red Dead Redemption 2 through emulator at 10FPS on REDMAGIC 9 Pro

REDMAGIC 9 Pro gaming smartphone powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor pushes out 10FPS in Red Dead Redemption 2 through an emulator.

Published
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

The new REDMAGIC 9 Pro smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's very latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, with Red Dead Redemption 2 running through an emulator at just 10FPS... unplayable but impressive nonetheless. Check it out:

Serg Pavlov used the REDMAGIC 9 Pro smartphone running a Windows emulator called "Mobox" and playing Rockstar's incredibly successful Red Dead Redemption 2. The game was running with an in-game resolution of 1280 x 720 (720p) with low graphics settings, which, through the emulator... pumped out 10FPS on Qualcomm's best Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

You have to remember that this isn't running natively; it's running through a Windows emulator, so performance falls off a cliff. But it's a promising tease into the future. If an emulated version of Red Dead Redemption 2 can run at 720p 10FPS, we can expect a few more years to pass before we get to a stable 30FPS in games like this.

Imagine a future where Rockstar releases Grand Theft Auto 5 Mobile on flagship SoCs running at 720p or even 1080p 30FPS... it would be a fantastic thing to have Grand Theft Auto 6 on the PlayStation 5 Pro, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S consoles, and eventually the PC, while GTA 5 Mobile is on smartphones.

You can't neglect gaming smartphones because it is a huge, huge market, and it never sleeps... there's a new gaming smartphone on the horizon every few months with better SoCs inside (Qualcomm never sleeps with its SoCs, and neither does Apple) that provides even more performance for smartphone-based gaming. 720p 10FPS sucks now, but that's through an emulator, a native version would run much better, probably closer to 30FPS+ easy.

Buy at Amazon

REDMAGIC 9 Pro Smartphone 5G, 120Hz Gaming Phone (REDMAGIC 9 Pro Smartphone 5G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99$139.99
Buy
$749.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/8/2024 at 9:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags