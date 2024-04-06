Apple Vision Pro owners are finally getting more 3D content, but only six minutes of it

Apple has confirmed that it is bringing six more minutes of Prehistoric Planet Immersive Video to Apple Vision Pro owners this month.

Those who are lucky enough to own the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer can look forward to some new content to enjoy on it after Apple announced a new episode of its Prehistoric Planet Immersive series.

The new episode, which will be Immersive Video for viewing on the Apple Vision Pro alone, will be available in the Apple TV app starting April 19, although those who are hoping for anything feature-length are going to be left wanting. It's instead going to last for just six minutes.

On a more positive note, the new episode will give viewers a new look inside Triceratops Forest where a baby triceratops will learn about family bonds, according to the blurb.

Apple launched the Apple Vision Pro headset with a limited amount of Immersive Video content for new buyers to take in. Those experiences included Adventure, Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room, Prehistoric Planet Immersive, and Wild Life. Later, Apple added a new five-minute video that celebrated the 2023 MLS season, but beyond that, there has been nothing new for headset owners to look forward to.

Apple also hasn't shared any indication of what will come next or when it will debut, but those who own the headset will hope for something a little longer next time.

The Apple Vision Pro has been on sale in the United States since February 2 and a further launch around the world is expected this year. Apple hasn't confirmed which countries or an exact timeframe, however, but its website does say that a global launch will take place in 2024.