Apple's iPhone 16 Pro might borrow the iPhone 15's color-infused back glass

If everything goes the way that we have come to expect, Apple will announce the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro later this year and we've been hearing all kinds of things about what Apple has been working on. The leaks began around the same time that the iPhone 15 models were announced in September 2023 and we're still seeing new leaks now. The latest of those comes via a Weibo post that was spotted by the X leaker ShrimpApplePro.

According to that leak, Apple could be about to bring the iPhone 15's color-infused back glass to the iPhone 16 Pro models this year, although that is obviously not something that Apple has confirmed so far.

The color-infused back glass was something that Apple made a big deal out of last year and uses a custom dual ion exchange process for the glass construction that creates a finish that is matte while the glass does indeed look like the color is deep within it. It's an interesting finish and one that stands out in a way no other iPhone's back glass has done to date, especially around the camera module.

If Apple sticks to the expected plan the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max will all be announced this coming September before being made available to buy in the same month. The Apple Watch X and a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra are also expected to be announced at the same time.

Long before then, a new OLED iPad Pro and refreshed iPad Air are also expected to be announced as soon as early May.