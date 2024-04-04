The Outer Worlds special edition with enhanced graphics and DLC is now free at Epic Games Store

Spacer's Choice Edition of this excellent RPG is the latest high-quality freebie from Epic, and you can nab a free copy of Thief, too.

If you're hankering for a new game to play on your PC but are a bit short of cash, you're in luck - there's a great new freebie on offer at the Epic Games Store.

Epic is famous for high-quality giveaways and The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition certainly falls under that category.

It's a slick and thoughtful sci-fi RPG that received considerable critical acclaim, coming from Obsidian Entertainment, the force behind the likes of Fallout New Vegas. The Outer Worlds was praised for its storyline, depth and the freedom of choice available to the player.

On top of that, the Spacer's Choice Edition polishes up the visuals and adds DLC to make it an even better game - and of course, you can't get a much better value proposition than making the RPG free.

It's true that the game has been free on the Epic Games Store before - back in December 2023, as VideoCardz, which noticed this development, points out - but those who missed it first time around can grab it now. That includes us, and we'll be off to the store to do just that after writing this news piece.

Epic has to be commended for the sheer number of its free giveaways which are well worthwhile, and also these second time around freebies, for those who missed the boat first time, for whatever reason. (Psst - run Dying Light again, please, Epic).

Also on offer from Epic this week for free is the classic stealth action game Thief, one we played way back at the time of its release - it's a worthy grab, though not to the same extent as The Outer Worlds.