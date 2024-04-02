LG launches world's first new OLED Ultragear gaming monitors

LG has recently launched some new Ultragear gaming monitors that were showcased at CES 2024, revealing the full specifications for its new OLED displays.

LG has unveiled its new line-up of Ultragear gaming monitors that feature gorgeous OLED pixel technology, high resolutions and refresh rates.

At CES 2024 numerous companies unveiled new line-ups of OLED gaming monitors and LG was one of them, being no stranger to the gaming monitor market with its line of impressive Ultragear displays. Now, the company has launched its line of Ultragear displays, with new these new gaming monitors arriving in various sizes and specifications.

Starting off we have the LG Ultragear 45GS95QE-B, a 45-inch curved gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and a resolution of 3440 x 1440. As for connectivity, the 45GS95QE-B features two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort, USB hub, and USB upstream and downstream ports. This gaming monitor will cost $1,699. Next is the 39GS95QE-B, a 39-inch display that has the same specifications as the 45GS95QE-B, with the only difference being the size and the price of $1,499.99.

The very same goes for the 34GS95QE-B, a 34-inch $1,299 display. Moving up to 4K gaming we have the 32GS95UE-B, a 32-inch 3840 x 2160p gaming monitor that has a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time for $1,399. Next is the 27GS95QE-B, a 27-inch 2440 x 1440p display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time for $899.

If you are interested in checking out the specifications for each of the new Ultragear gaming monitors listed above, visit the LG website here.