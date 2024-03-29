COLORFUL unleashes black-and-gold themed GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 'Fog Hill of Five Elements' GPU

COLORFUL has just announced its new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards in its iGame Vulcan series, with a new Fog Hill of Five Elements Edition inspired by the anime series.

The new RTX 4070 Ti SUPER "Fog Hill lof Five Elements" Edition GPU

The new COLORFUL iGame Vulcan GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards are both inspired by Samsara Animations' "Fog Hill of Five Elements" anime series. The Chinese AIB beautifully uses the gold and black theme on the cards.

Underneath, the design of COLORFUL's iGame Vulcan GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and RTX 4070 SUPER packs a gigantic triple-slot cooling design with a triple-slot fan keeping the Ada Lovelace GPU cool. The heatsink features a massive aluminum-finned array that spans the entire length of the cooler, with a cut-out on the back that assists the third fan in venting hot air out of the shroud.

The backplate looks fantastic, with an anime theme spread throughout in yellow and matte black, while both cards feature the newer native 16-pin 12V-2x6 power connectors. COLORFUL provides an additional LCD that mounts to the magnetic connectors on the side of the card, a normal feature of their higher-end iGame Vulcan series graphics cards. This LCD can display real-time status on the GPU, play GIFs, and more.

Inside, COLORFUL's new iGame Vulcan GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards are available in white and black variants, with factory overclocks that are impressive: up to 2685MHz and 2670MHz, respectively. That's an +80MHz increase over the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER reference, and a bigger +192MHz clock increase over the RTX 4070 SUPER reference. Not bad.

There's no pricing on COLORFUL's new "Fog Hill of Five Elements" Edition iGame Vulcan GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards, but they're expected to go on sale on April 2 in the Asia Pacific region.