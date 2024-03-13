Spotify is rolling music video support out to Premium users in some markets

Music streamer Spotify says that it is starting to roll support for music videos out to its Premium subscribers in a number of countries today.

If you're a Spotify Premium subscriber in one of a number of countries you will soon be able to watch music videos as you listen to your favorite songs. That's what Spotify has today confirmed in a press release that notes the feature is still in a beta form and that it will roll out to 11 countries starting today.

The list of countries that will see the new music video feature arrive starting today includes the U.K., Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya. Spotify Premium subscribers in those markets can now watch music videos via the iPhone, Android, and desktop apps as well as their TV by selecting the "Switch to Video" toggle on supported songs.

It's important to remember that music videos are not currently available for all songs that can be listened to via Spotify, but the limited collection right now includes songs from global artists like Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice, or local favorites like Aluna and Asake. Spotify does say that it hopes to expand the catalog of music videos and bring the feature to more countries in the future, so hang fire if your country isn't listed or your favorite artist's videos aren't yet available.

In an interview with TechCrunch Spotify told the website that it intends to have a music video catalog of thousands of songs, but it isn't clear how many that will actually be or how quickly it hopes to reach that figure.

The lack of the United States on the list of the initial rollout countries is notable, but Spotify says that it used multiple criteria to choose which countries did make the list including market sie and the availability of local content support.