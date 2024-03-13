AMD Ryzen 9 7950X used by cryptominers, making $3 per day in profit from their CPUs

AMD's current-gen Ryzen 9 7950X processor is using used for cryptomining, as it's more profitable than GPU mining while Bitcoin rides new highs.

Uh-oh... it's starting again... AMD's current-gen Ryzen 9 7950X processor has become a super-popular CPU for crypto mining, earning higher profits than some of the fastest GPUs on the market.

3

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X crypto mining (source: Profit-Mine)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Popular Now: Scientists unveil PC breakthrough that gives 2x speed without hardware upgrades

Our friends at Wccftech are reporting that because of the rise of Bitcoin pricing, CPUs are being used for crypto mining, whereas Qubic (QBIC), crypto miners are using CPUs that have AVX2 and AVX512 instructions on the Zen 4 architecture, which are great for crypto mining. Intel dropped AVX512 support for its processors, starting with Alder Lake, seeing crypto miners flocking to Ryzen 7000 series processors.

AMD processors were used for Raptoreum mining algorithms, using the huge L3 cache on Ryzen and Threadripper CPUs. 3D V-Cache models featured gigantic pools of cache stacked on the chips, perfect for crypto mining. Qubic (QBIC) coins generate a profit of around $3 per 24 hours, including the electricity cost of running a Ryzen 9 7950X processor, even at 170W of power consumption.

3

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 crypto mining profitability calculator (source: MinerStat)

AMD's Zen 4 processors offer amazing power efficiency. You can get similar performance by downclocking the processor to between 65W and 100W.

Using the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor for QBIC crypto mining is interesting, as it offers double the profits by using a much, much more expensive (and more power-hungry) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which pumps out around $1.7 to $1.9 of profit per day.

Now that crypto miners are using the Ryzen 9 7950X processor, the price of these CPUs have been increasing in the US to around $600. Hopefully this doesn't spread to other CPUs, leading to shortages because of crypto miners... again.