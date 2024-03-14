Intel shipped 50 million CPUs in Q4 2023 alone, 6x as much as AMD

Intel reportedly shipped 50 million CPUs in Q4 2023 alone, which is 6x as much as AMD, leaving Ryzen CPUs with around 8 million shipped in Q4 2023.

Global PC (notebook + desktop) market overview by CPU vendor (source: Canalys)

In a new report from Canalys dubbed "Q4 2023 Global PC (Notebook & Desktop) CPU market" we can see that Intel utterly dominates the competition. Intel shipped over 50 million desktop and laptop processors in the quarter, leaving AMD with just 8 million processors shipped and Apple with only 6 million in Q4 2023.

The desktop PC market is the strongest in APAC (Asia Pacific) and EMEA (Europe and the Middle East, Africa) while the PC notebook market is doing well in China and Latin America regions, while the US customers are jumping towards the tablet market, it seems.

Intel's crazy 50 million CPUs shipped in Q4 2023 means the company experienced a growth of around 3%, while AMD dipped -1% for the quarter, and Apple worsened with -3% in Q4 2023. Intel increased its PC processor shipment revenue by 2% to $41 billion, Apple in second with an 8% year-over-year increase to $8 billion, and AMD last with a 6% year-over-year increase with $5 billion in CPU revenue.

AMD has been slowly gaining CPU market share back from Intel over the last 8 years or so, with their absolutely fantastic range of Ryzen CPUs... but Intel has some gigantic figures that just outshine AMD. Intel has a massive grip on the OEM market, something that hasn't changed in decades, and it is driving them over the line with 50 million+ CPUs shipped in a three-month period alone. Impressive stuff from Team Blue.