Logitech's new MX Brio is a new 4K capable webcam priced at $200

The Logitech MX Brio is the company's 'most advanced webcam yet,' supporting up to 4K video streaming and recording in a compact and versatile package.

Available this month, Logitech's new MX Brio webcam is the company's 'most advanced webcam yet.' The MX branding signifies that it is part of its Master Series peripheral line-up, and it's powered by the 8.5MP Sony STARVIS image sensor offering 4K 30 FPS and 1080p 60 FPS video. With 70 percent larger pixels than Logitech's previous Brio 4K webcam, image quality and sharpness get a big boost.

Logitech's new MX Brio 4K webcam, image credit: Logitech.

As a new product released in 2024, you can be sure there's AI action under the hood. Logitech notes that the MX Brio features AI face-based image enhancements to improve face visibility and image detail in various lighting conditions. On top of this, there's detailed software support for manual control of exposure and camera settings via Logi Options+, Logi Tune, and G HUB.

Designed as a solution for creators and professionals in the modern hybrid working environment, the compact Logitech MX Brio also includes beamforming microphones, tilt abilities, and a built-in privacy shutter.

As a productivity-focused device, it's certified to work flawlessly with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. Logitech's RightSight auto-framing feature automatically detects the speaker, keeping them in the center frame even when moving around. Logitech also offers a software-free MX Brio 705 'plug-and-play' enterprise model for businesses.

Here are the Logitech MX Brio 4K Ultra HD Webcam specs. For more information, visit the official product page.