The Apple Vision Pro just got its first major software update with visionOS 1.1 now available

If you're the proud owner of an Apple Vision Pro you now have Apple's first major software update available for download. The update, visionOS 1.1, has been in beta testing for a little while now and today Apple made it available for everyone who wants it. The Apple Vision Pro is currently only available to those in the United States of course so there's no global release here.

The new software update can be installed by opening the Settings app on the Apple Vision Pro before selling the General option and choosing Software Update. The headset will need to be removed in order for the update to progress but don't worry, a progress bar will appear on the outside of the headset so that you know how things are getting on and when the update is complete.

This new visionOS 1.1 software update brings with it a number of improvements, not least to the Persona feature. Still in beta, this new update improves how hair and makeup appear while the neck and mouth have also received some attention. Apple also says that the rendering of eyes for EyeSight has been improved while the option to enroll a Persona hands-free has now been added to the configuration options.

Other notable features include support for iMessage Contact Key Verification while the Virtual Keyboard has now also been more accurate. Apple's release notes also point out that the Mac Virtual Display feature has been improved to make it more reliable when discovering and then connecting to a Mac.

As always we would suggest that users download this new software update as soon as possible, if only to enjoy those Persona updates!