Top Apex Legends team rejected by US immigration despite EA official vouch

A professional Apex Legends esports team has been denied entry by the United States immigration office despite the team providing a requested Electronic Arts representative to vouch for their credibility.

Moist Esports, an esports organization founded by YouTuber and streamer Charles White, also known as MoistCr1TiKaL, has been denied entry to the United States ahead of an Apex Legends tournament. White took to his personal YouTube channel to outline the back and forth his organization has had to endure with the US immigration office, with the YouTuber stating his organization is trying to get members of the Moist Esports Apex Legends team from Australia to the United States.

White says the organization has provided all of the requested information, involved lawyers specializing in immigration issues, and has still been rejected. More specifically, White says the immigration agent dealing with his case doesn't believe the esports team's rankings are real, despite Moist Esports submitting official standings/rankings to the immigration office.

Another main gripe White has is the immigration office requesting Moist Esports have a "high ranking EA official" represent the team and essentially vouch for their credibility. White's organization achieved this request and had an EA official talk on the team's behalf, but the US immigration office didn't believe the representative was a real EA official.