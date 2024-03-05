Apple releases iOS 17.4 with new EU app store tweaks and more

Apple has today released the iOS 17.4 software update to the world with big changes including new podcast transcriptions and more.

Apple has today released the iOS 17.4 software update to the public, bringing with it support for a number of new features. The update is available for download via the usual Software Update mechanism and is free for all compatible iPhones.

The new update's list of features starts with changes specific to those who use an iPhone in the European Union. There, the new software update allows people to install apps from third-party app stores while web browsers can also use their own browsing engines rather than WebKit for the first time. There is also support for alternative payment options, allowing developers to use different payment methods for in-app purchases rather than the App Store's. Apple is also adding support for allowing third-party wallet apps to access the iPhone's NFC chip to make payments in a similar manner to Apple Pay.

Popular Now: NVIDIA RTX 5090 could launch in Q3 2024 to crush AMD in the gaming GPU arena

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

For those using iOS 17.4 globally, there are a number of changes for them to enjoy including a number of new emojis including a mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads. 18 people and mody emoji have also been given the option to face in either direction, Apple's release notes say.

One big change for those who use the Apple Podcasts app is support for transcripts, a feature that will allow people to follow an episode with text that his highlighted in sync with the audio. The feature is only available in English, Spanish, French, and German, however.

A number of other improvements and bug fixes are also part of this update including improvements to Stolen Device Protection, Siri, and more.

Those who are able to download the iOS 17.4 software update should do so as soon as possible, even if they aren't in the EU where the main improvements are to be experienced.