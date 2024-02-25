Microsoft tried to get Apple to use Bing on the iPhone for years

Microsoft reportedly tried on multiple occasions to get Apple to use Bing as the default search engine on the iPhone and even tried selling it.

While it had previously been reported that Apple had been a potential buyer for Microsoft's Bing search engine business, it wasn't entirely clear just how much Microsoft had tried to make a deal happen. That is, until now.

The new information comes after new documents were shared as part of the US Justice Department's lawsuit which claims that Google has a monopoly in the search market. As part of Google's argument that isn't the case, it says that Apple was offered Bing as a new default search engine for the iPhone. Google says Apple decided that Bing was subpar compared to its own offering. adding that the mere fact that Apple had to consider the options suggests there is indeed competition.

Microsoft reportedly pitched Apple on switching to using Bing as the default search option for users in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2020. But with there being no sign of a deal being done. Microsoft also tried to get Apple to simply buy Bing as a whole. Another option was some kind of joint venture that would have seen Apple and Microsoft work on Bing together. This went down in 2018, with Apple ultimately deciding against any kind of deal.

It's said that the talks between Apple and Microsoft never went beyond the early stages, however, and Microsoft has now started to use Bing in new ways including making it part of the current push into AI-powered features. Apple has repeatedly been rumored to have designs on launching its own search engine, but so far nothing has come of those claims.