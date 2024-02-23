WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav says bundles are the future of streaming

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav believes bundles are the future of streaming: 'In the longer term, I expect there will be meaningful bundling'

WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav sees multi-subscription bundles as the future of streaming services.

Now that the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger is complete and that Max is a profitable subscription, one of the key parts of streaming growth could lie in cross-service bundling options. Streaming allowed the world's disparate content creators, providers, and labels to fragment the market and monetize their TV shows and movies on a wholly-controlled platform. The results led to the downfall of cable TV as consumers shifted towards streaming.

But now the future of streaming could look a lot cable TV, at least that's what WBD CEO David Zaslav believes. In a recent Q4 earnings call with investors and analysts, Zaslav said some interesting things about subscription service bundles, and hints that WBD might be able to broker more favorable deals with other content providers.

Below we have a full transcription of Zaslav's responses on the topic: