Apple Music Replay now offers a monthly recap option atop its existing annual one

The popular Apple Music Replay feature is now available weekly, giving music fans more instant insight into their favorite songs and more.

You're probably already familiar with the Apple Music Replay feature because it crops up every year and is designed to give everyone a better idea of all of the music that they have been listening to over the last 12 months. Now, Apple has brought the same feature to those who don't want to have wait quite so long - Apple Music Replay is now available as a monthly collection of songs, too.

As of right now, users can see their monthly listening habits for the first time, offering insights into which music and albums they've been hooked on over the last few weeks.

Finding your monthly Apple Music stats is as simple as you'd expect and all you have to do is log into the replay.music.apple.com website using the Apple ID that your account is linked to. There, you'll find information like the most-listened-to songs while total monthly listening time is also available and milestones will also be celebrated, too.

Those who like to share their information will be given the option to, with Replay insights shareable with family and friends as well as monthly and yearly stats from previous timeframes as well

However, Apple does not that only those who listen to "enough" music will see monthly stats appear which suggests that those who only dip in and out of Apple Music semi-regularly shouldn't expect to see any information pop up. It isn't immediately clear what constitutes "enough" music, however.

Alongside this news, Apple Music's Replay Mix playlist for 2024 has also now been made available via the Music app, offering personalized song charts that are updated weekly.