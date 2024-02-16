Lexar's new SL600 Portable SSD is super fast, hits speeds of up to 2000MB/s

The portable storage solution market is stacked with viable options, but if you're after pure performance, look no further than the new Lexar Professional SL600 Portable SSD - which delivers up to 2,000MB/s read and write speeds - maximizing its USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface.
Available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, Lexar's latest is all about catering to photographers, videographers, and content creators looking for speed, and it's available now at retailers like B&H and Adorama. And, as it's compatible with any device with a modern USB port, it's also great for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox gamers looking to expand storage without sacrificing overall speeds.
As a portable SSD, the Lexar Professional SL600 is designed to be taken on the go and features a durable aluminum case/enclosure that's shock and vibration-resistant. And for those conscious about transporting and transferring data, you've got access to Lexar DataShield 256-bit AES encryption software to protect files.
Lexar also includes cables for USB Type-C and USB Type-A connections to ensure compatibility with various devices. Available in three capacities, the 1TB model retails for $129.99 USD, and the 2TB model retails for $174.99 USD - with all three coming with a 5-year limited warranty.
Here's a look at the full specs.
- Capacity: 512GB/1TB/2TB
- Color: Graphite Grey
- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen2x2
- Performance: Up to 2000MB/s read, up to 2000MB/s write speed
- Operating Temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C
- Storage Temperature: -40°C ~ 85°C
- Dimension (L x W x H): 112.6 mm x 59mm x 10.6mm(4.433" x 2.323" x 0.417")
- Weight: 64g / 0.141lbs
- System Supported: Mac OSX 10.6+, Windows 11/10/7/8, Android 4.4+
- Warranty: 5-year limited warranty