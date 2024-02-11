World's first desktop AI workstations with NVIDIA GPU and CPU Superchips start from $41,500 USD

This could very well be the most powerful desktop PC on the planet, and one that you can buy - if you happen to have a spare $41,500 USD sitting around somewhere. GTPShop has put together a brand-new high-end workstation that it's saying is the world's first to feature NVIDIA's powerful Grace Hopper Superchip GPU and CPU combo.
Featuring the high-end H10 Tensor Core GPU with NVIDIA's custom 72-Core Grace CPU, you're looking at some of the most powerful hardware on the planet for delivering high-performance AI acceleration.
Until now, we've only heard of the Grace Hopper Superchip being available in cloud systems and data centers, so seeing one inside a PC that can sit on a desk is pretty exciting. GTP offers multiple configurations covering GH200 576GB and GH200 624GB chips, priced at $41,500 and $48,500, respectively.
And they look stylish, arriving in Titan grey and Champagne gold colors for the towers. Available in air or liquid-cooled variants, they feature the following specs. And yes, those are high-quality Noctua fans you see in the images.
- NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip (72-core NVIDIA Grace CPU, NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU)
- 480GB of LPDDR5X memory with error-correction code (ECC)
- 96GB of HBM3 or 144GB of HBM3e
- 576GB or 624GB of fast-access memory
- NVLink-C2C: 900 GB/s of coherent memory
- Programmable from 450W to 1000W TDP (CPU + GPU + memory)
- 2x High-efficiency 2000W/2400W PSU
- 2x PCIe gen4/5 M.2 22110/228 slots on board
- 2x/4x/8x PCIe gen4/5 drive slots (NVMe)
- 2x/3x FHFL PCIe Gen5 x16
- 1x/3x/4x USB 3.0 ports
- 2x RJ45 10GbE ports
- 1x RJ45 IPMI port
- 1x Mini display port
- Halogen-free power cables
- 2 years manufacturer's warranty
- 244 x 567 x 523 mm or 255 x 565 x 530 mm
- 30 kg
What an absolute beast! We'd love to take one of these for a spin.