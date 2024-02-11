World's first desktop AI workstations with NVIDIA GPU and CPU Superchips start from $41,500 USD

Not longer limited to data centers, severs, and cloud systems, you can now buy an off-the-shelf desktop workstation with NVIDIA's Grace Hopper Superchip.

Published
1 minute & 32 seconds read time

This could very well be the most powerful desktop PC on the planet, and one that you can buy - if you happen to have a spare $41,500 USD sitting around somewhere. GTPShop has put together a brand-new high-end workstation that it's saying is the world's first to feature NVIDIA's powerful Grace Hopper Superchip GPU and CPU combo.

GTPShop's new desktop workstation PC with NVIDIA's powerful Grace Hopper Superchip, image credit: GTPShop.
Open Gallery 4

GTPShop's new desktop workstation PC with NVIDIA's powerful Grace Hopper Superchip, image credit: GTPShop.

Featuring the high-end H10 Tensor Core GPU with NVIDIA's custom 72-Core Grace CPU, you're looking at some of the most powerful hardware on the planet for delivering high-performance AI acceleration.

Until now, we've only heard of the Grace Hopper Superchip being available in cloud systems and data centers, so seeing one inside a PC that can sit on a desk is pretty exciting. GTP offers multiple configurations covering GH200 576GB and GH200 624GB chips, priced at $41,500 and $48,500, respectively.

World's first desktop AI workstations with NVIDIA GPU and CPU Superchips start from $41,500 USD 02
Open Gallery 4

And they look stylish, arriving in Titan grey and Champagne gold colors for the towers. Available in air or liquid-cooled variants, they feature the following specs. And yes, those are high-quality Noctua fans you see in the images.

  • NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip (72-core NVIDIA Grace CPU, NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU)
  • 480GB of LPDDR5X memory with error-correction code (ECC)
  • 96GB of HBM3 or 144GB of HBM3e
  • 576GB or 624GB of fast-access memory
  • NVLink-C2C: 900 GB/s of coherent memory
  • Programmable from 450W to 1000W TDP (CPU + GPU + memory)
  • 2x High-efficiency 2000W/2400W PSU
  • 2x PCIe gen4/5 M.2 22110/228 slots on board
  • 2x/4x/8x PCIe gen4/5 drive slots (NVMe)
  • 2x/3x FHFL PCIe Gen5 x16
  • 1x/3x/4x USB 3.0 ports
  • 2x RJ45 10GbE ports
  • 1x RJ45 IPMI port
  • 1x Mini display port
  • Halogen-free power cables
  • 2 years manufacturer's warranty
  • 244 x 567 x 523 mm or 255 x 565 x 530 mm
  • 30 kg

What an absolute beast! We'd love to take one of these for a spin.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$609.99
$609.99$599.99-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$609.99
$609.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/11/2024 at 10:06 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, phoronix.com, gptshop.ai

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags