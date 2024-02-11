World's first desktop AI workstations with NVIDIA GPU and CPU Superchips start from $41,500 USD

Not longer limited to data centers, severs, and cloud systems, you can now buy an off-the-shelf desktop workstation with NVIDIA's Grace Hopper Superchip.

This could very well be the most powerful desktop PC on the planet, and one that you can buy - if you happen to have a spare $41,500 USD sitting around somewhere. GTPShop has put together a brand-new high-end workstation that it's saying is the world's first to feature NVIDIA's powerful Grace Hopper Superchip GPU and CPU combo.

GTPShop's new desktop workstation PC with NVIDIA's powerful Grace Hopper Superchip, image credit: GTPShop.

Featuring the high-end H10 Tensor Core GPU with NVIDIA's custom 72-Core Grace CPU, you're looking at some of the most powerful hardware on the planet for delivering high-performance AI acceleration.

Until now, we've only heard of the Grace Hopper Superchip being available in cloud systems and data centers, so seeing one inside a PC that can sit on a desk is pretty exciting. GTP offers multiple configurations covering GH200 576GB and GH200 624GB chips, priced at $41,500 and $48,500, respectively.

And they look stylish, arriving in Titan grey and Champagne gold colors for the towers. Available in air or liquid-cooled variants, they feature the following specs. And yes, those are high-quality Noctua fans you see in the images.

NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip (72-core NVIDIA Grace CPU, NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU)

480GB of LPDDR5X memory with error-correction code (ECC)

96GB of HBM3 or 144GB of HBM3e

576GB or 624GB of fast-access memory

NVLink-C2C: 900 GB/s of coherent memory

Programmable from 450W to 1000W TDP (CPU + GPU + memory)

2x High-efficiency 2000W/2400W PSU

2x PCIe gen4/5 M.2 22110/228 slots on board

2x/4x/8x PCIe gen4/5 drive slots (NVMe)

2x/3x FHFL PCIe Gen5 x16

1x/3x/4x USB 3.0 ports

2x RJ45 10GbE ports

1x RJ45 IPMI port

1x Mini display port

Halogen-free power cables

2 years manufacturer's warranty

244 x 567 x 523 mm or 255 x 565 x 530 mm

30 kg

What an absolute beast! We'd love to take one of these for a spin.