Here are all the Disney+ 3D Movies you can watch on Vision Pro today

Apple's Vision Pro AR/VR headset is now available to buy in the United States and these are all the 3D movies you can watch on Disney+ today.

Apple's Vision Pro is now available to buy with those who placed their preorder early now likely receiving their headsets as of today. Those who placed an order for in-store pickup can also get their hands on their headset on the date they agreed when placing that order, too. And when those people finally slide their headset on for the first time, they can look forward to enjoying more than 600 Vision Pro apps. One of those apps will be the Disney+ app, and Disney has now shared a list of all the 3D movies that they can look forward to watching on their new headset.

That list of movies includes some big hitters including various Marvel movies as well as the Avatar movies, Aladdin, Encanto, Finding Nemo, and many more.

Disney says that all of its 3D movies support Dolby Vision, 4K resolution, and HDR while some also support a higher frame rate than the rest as well. In total, there are 42 movies that support 3D streaming on the Vision Pro and we can expect more to be added in the coming weeks and months, too.

All of the movies listed below can be watched on Vision Pro headsets, in glorious 3D, starting right now.

Aladdin (2019)

Alice Through the Looking Glass Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Avatar

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Black Panther

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Widow

Captain America: Civil War

Captain Marvel

Coco / Coco en Español

Doctor Strange (2016)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elemental

Encanto

Finding Nemo

Frozen Il

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Incredibles 2

Inside Out

The Jungle Book (2016)

The Lion King (2019)

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Luca

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Moana

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Ralph Breaks the Internet Raya and the Last Dragon

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Strange World

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Ragnarok

You will of course need to have a Disney+ subscription in order to watch all of these movies using your new Vision Pro headset, and we can assume that some of them are going to look pretty stunning. Just make sure to keep an eye on that battery life if you're watching unplugged from the wall.

The Vision Pro headset is available starting from $3,499 for the 256GB model while there are also 512GB and 1TB models available for people who need extra space for all of their apps, media, and more.