Stunning Google Pixel 9 Pro renders just leaked months ahead of release

Google's Pixel 9 Pro isn't expected to be announced for months yet but it might have already leaked in these newly released renders.

Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have only been on sale for a few months at this point and the company isn't expected to announce the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models until the second half of this year. But that hasn't stopped the best of the bunch from leaking ahead of time with brand-new renders appearing online.

The renders show the Pixel 9 Pro model in a black finish and we have to say that the phone looks pretty stunning. In fact, it's fair to say that there is more than a little of the iPhone 15 Pro look about this thing which isn't a negative by any stretch.

The leaked renders come via MySmartPrice and leaker OnLeaks and come with a few details of note. Things start with a large 6.5-inch flat display which is smaller than the previous Pixel 8 Pro. A centered hole-punch camera will also reportedly be offered while bezels will be suitably thin on all four sides of the display.

The leak also confirmed that the side of the phone will be flat, just like the latest iPhones, while the volume rockers and power button will be situated on the right side of the device. The left side won't have any buttons although that's where antenna markings will be found. At the bottom of the phone buyers will find a USB-C port, speaker grille, and SIM card tray.

Around the back, a redesigned camera array will be used which looks more modern and much sleeker than anything we've seen from Google before. Unfortunately, details about the cameras used aren't available just yet, however.