InWin showed some interesting new computer cases at CES 2024, such as the Mod Free Mini and D5

InWin had some cases that return to what InWin was all about, being a little bit different than the rest of the industry, and it shows.

InWin at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, showed us some interesting case designs that show InWin returning to its roots. The header image is InWin's big boi, the Mod Free, which was announced at Computex 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan. The Mod Free can be as big or as small as you like it, which is the beauty of it entirely. Pictured here are four RTX 4090s by Zotac, with two being visible. Available now.

Next is the upcoming version of Mod Free, the Mod Free Mini. Being a mini version, mITX is supported but works on the very same premise as the OG Mod Free. Available for $219, April 2024.

Optional module panels are available to customize the Mod Free Mini.

The first panel available will be the wood pattern side panels.

Up next is the D5, an entry-level case, which InWin, being a partner of BTF motherboards from ASUS and MSI's Project Zero, has cutouts for the appropriate cable headers to be routed from the rear instead of passing them through grommets to the main chamber to the respected components. Available at the end of January to early February, $119.

The F5 takes things a little further with the reverse motherboard support and gives it the traditional InWin treatment. The F5 is a revision of the 303, with the top vertical fan/radiator mount on the top.

The panels in the front are completely removable and configurable to the user's liking. Available soon for $149 for the black/blue model, and the white/wood model is $169.

Here is the POC One, which is held together with rubber hinges. InWin hopes to have more color combinations available for future customization.

The POC One is made from solid aluminum and is shipped flat-packed. Available in black with frosted acrylic and silver with blue acrylic for $239. Available soon.