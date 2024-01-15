Microsoft admits latest Windows 10 update has a strange error, says it's working on a fix

Security update that comes alongside the cumulative update for January has been misbehaving with installation failure errors on some PCs.

Microsoft has acknowledged a problem with the latest Windows 10 update and the company has said it's working on a fix.

2

Windows 10's new update is proving problematic, or rather, the patch that comes along with it is (Image Credit: Microsoft)

As we reported last week, the issue lies with the KB5034441 security update - which is piped to Windows 10 PCs alongside the cumulative update for January 2024 - which fixes a flaw that potentially allows an attacker to bypass BitLocker encryption.

The long and short of it is that the odd error caused by KB5034441 - which consists of an unhelpful stop code - is apparently due to the recovery partition (WinRE) in Windows 10 not being large enough.

Microsoft confirmed that:

"It might be necessary to increase the size of the WinRE partition in order to avoid this issue and complete the installation. Note that 250 megabytes of free space is required in the recovery partition."

Microsoft further advised:

"We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release."

If you recall, Microsoft has previously shared instructions on how to manually resize the recovery partition. However, be warned that if you're not sure what you are doing, such an endeavor could end in disaster for your drive, so proceed with caution.

Those who aren't confident about their technical know-how are better off waiting for Microsoft to provide its mentioned full resolution of the problem, which hopefully won't involve any manual tinkering with partition sizes.

In other recent Windows 10 news, we've found out that Microsoft is planning to keep its last-gen OS supplied with updates. Windows 10 has got Copilot, and is now receiving interactive weather features for the lock screen - with more to come no doubt.