MSI showed off a range of new gaming peripherals at CES 2024, including new Clutch gaming mice

MSI showed off it's new wireless gaming peripherals, so it might be time to up your game to the next level! Oh and they all have RGB too!

MSI was showing quite a bit off at CES 2024 here in Las Vegas. The image above shows a wired gaming mouse, Xbox controller, and wireless headset. The star of the show was the Xbox controller, which, by normal appearance, looked just like any other Xbox controller, but this one was a little different. There is a plate between the joysticks; once removed, the sticks can be easily removed just by lifting them up. Just imagine if you have stick drift and swapped in a new stick in seconds.

Next up, we have three wireless mice, dubbed Versa Pro Wireless 8K, Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless, and the Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless. The Vera Pro Wireless 8K states it has a top-notch PixArt PAW-3395 Optical sensor with optical switches. The 8K part comes with a true 8,000 polling rate, 8 times more data per second for smoother sensor tracking. The Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless follows the trend with lightweight mice, weighing only 85 grams.

The Clutch GM51 has the same PAW-3395 optical sensor found in the 8K. The Clutch GM41 Lightweight wireless has the PixArt PAW3370 Optical sensor and just weighs just 74 grams. Lastly, the Clutch GM31 Lightweight Wireless is a 73-gram gaming mouse with the PixArt PAW33 optical sensor. Every MSI mouse also has Tri-Mode connectivity, which will connect up to 3 devices.

Lastly, we have the Strike Pro Wireless Keyboard. Available in two switch types, red or blue, MSI stated this keyboard has an aircraft-grade aluminum top plate along with a button and volume roller in the top right of the keyboard for media control. The Strike Pro Wireless also has Tri-Mode connectivity, which will connect up to 3 devices.