ASUS stuns tech enthusiasts with jaw-dropping new laptops and an ROG phone at CES 2024

ASUS is making sure that you are covered when you are on the go with the new G14 Zephyrus gaming laptop and ROG Phone 8 Pro that was announced at CES 2024.

ASUS has revamped its already very powerful G14 Zephyrus 14-inch laptop model that was already a monster in its own right. This year, the G14 Zephyrus features an AMD CPU up to the new Ryzen 8000 series along with up to a NVIDIA RTX 4070 laptop edition with MUX Switch and NVIDIA's Advanced Optimus technology. The display has also been replaced with an OLED 3K 120Hz 0.2ms panel with a DCI-P3 color space of 100%, all while running NVIDIA G-Sync. Audio has also been much improved with a 6-speaker upgrade with dual force canceling woofers. Another change that ASUS has made is the move from the Anime Matrix back panel to Slash Lighting.

Continuing with the improvements that ASUS has made with the G14 Zephyrus, which ASUS is quite proud of is the improved cooling system featuring the 2nd Gen Arc Fan that runs alongside the 4 fat heat piped cooling solution.

ASUS was showing off three versions of the G14 Zephyrus with different configurations.

ASUS also showed their line of TUF Gaming F16 laptops, again with a few different configurations running Intel's 13th Gen HX CPUs and AMD's 7000 series of CPUs. Up to an NVIDIA RTX 4070 laptop GPU with a max TGP of 140 watts is available. A 165hz 2.5K resolution IPS-level display running NVIDIA G-Sync with sizes ranging from 15.6" to 17.3".

Next up, we have ASUS's ROG Phone 8 Series, which features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform with ray tracing hardware acceleration. Up to 16GB 8533 Mbps LPDDR5X RAM with 512GB UFS 4.0 ROM for storage. The thermal system is cooled via the ROG Rapid cooling Conductor. A pro-level camera system with a 6-axis gimbal stabilizer. The ROG Phone even has Aura RGB lighting; yeah, did you even have to wonder if ASUS wouldn't do that? Oh, and it has an IP68 weather-resistant rating.

Two color options are available for the ROG Phone 8 Pro and 8, flat black and gray, and two different capacities, 512GB on the high-end model and 256GB on the lower-end model.

ASUS also announced the Aeroactive Cooler X, a handheld gaming controller made to be used with the ROG Phone 8 Pro and ROG Phone 8. It features two ergonomic physical buttons for a console-like control. And yes, of course, it has Aura RGB lighting.

Lastly, why have an expensive smartphone and not put a case on it? Well, it seems ASUS agrees with that thought and has also put its spin on a case for the ROG Phone 8 or 8 Pro.