GIGABYTE's new AORUS 17X gaming laptop: up to Core i9-14900HX, up to RTX 4090

GIGABYTE has just unveiled its new AORUS 17X, which it says is crafted for AI gaming, packing up to an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

The new AORUS 17X gaming laptop (source: GIGABYTE)

The new AORUS 17X laptop can be configured with up to the Intel Core i9-14900HX "Raptor Lake Refresh" processor, max TGP NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory powered by AI-accelerated for generative AI workloads.

Intel's new Core i9-14900HX processor has 24 cores of CPU power at up to 5.8GHz with 36MB of cache, while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU will boost up to 2040MHz and chew down 175W of power on its own. If you opt for the RTX 4080 version of the AORUS 17X, you'll get GPU clocks of up to 2280MHz with the same power consumption.

There's the option for a 17.3-inch QHD panel with 2560 x 1440 as its native resolution at a smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

The exclusive WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology is a large-area vapor chamber that covers all of the high-performance components. The two-dimensional space allows for rapid cooling and improves cooling efficiency by up to 35%. GIGABYTE is using phase-change, high-thermal conductivity materials, the powerful performance of the CPU and GPU in the thinner chassis can be "fully unleashed" while maintaining the comfort of operation.

On the thermal side, we've got the WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling System with Vapor Chamber keeping the AORUS 17X gaming laptop cool, both with the CPU and GPU taken care of. AORUS is using a large-area full coverage vapor chamber with more powerful thermal conductivity. They quickly transfer heat from the CPU, GPU, and other high-performance components to the exhaust vents, with GIGABYTE claiming it improves cooling efficiency by 35%.

AORUS gaming laptops support the highest specification of DDR5-5600 memory, with support for up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 through two SO-DIMM memory slots. SSD storage is alright on the AORUS 17X gaming laptop with support for up to 2 x PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSDs of up to 2TB capacity. Not bad, but not great.

GIGABYTE includes its own AI Nexus, a seamless AI experience for both gamers and creators and helps with energy management on the AORUS 17X laptop, taking gaming performance and generative AI software to a new level.

The new AORUS 17X gaming laptop can have 3 external monitors with up to 4K resolution at the same time if you need to use it for heavy content creation and workstation-style use. There's also next-gen Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, offering up to 40Gbps of bandwidth for storage-heavy workloads.