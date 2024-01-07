Samsung's new Neo QLED 8K uses new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, first TV with 240Hz refresh

Samsung has just announced its new Neo QLED 8K flagship TV, packing the company's latest and most innovative TV processor yet: NQ8 AI Gen3.

Samsung's new 2024 Neo QLED 8K TV (source: Samsung)

The new Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV uses its new neural processing unit (NPU) that's twice as fast as the previous generation chip, with the number of neural networks increasing 8x from 64 to 512, allowing the new flagship Neo QLED 8K TV to display every single pixel in crisp detail.

Samsung's new flagship QN900D comes in at up to 85 inches, ensuring native 8K and even 4K content upscaled using the new AI processor, look amazing. It's the first TV on the market with a variable refresh rate of up to 240Hz at 4K, which is going to be perfect for gamers with large pockets. I'd love to see the QN800D with 8K content, and 4K @ 240Hz on a huge 85-inch panel. Very, very nice to see.

There's not much 8K content out there, so upscaling 4K (and below) content up to the 8K resolution of 7680 x 4320 is one of the most important parts of any 8K TV. The new Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV uses its built-in NQ8 AI Gen3 processor for enhanced 8K upscaling, sharpening low-resolution content so that it can be displayed at the incredible 8K resolution.

Samsung's new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, upscaling 8K content (source: Samsung)

Samsung also uses a new AI Motion Enhancer Pro that solves issues with sporting content, with the company using ball distortion as an example, where it streams high-resolution sports matches through the new feature powered by the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor. This feature automatically detects the sport type that you're watching and then uses deep learning to apply the proper ball detection model.

Real Depth Enhancer Pro adds more detail to fast-moving scenes using AI to precisely control the mini LEDs, where the new feature will detect the part of the screen that the human eye would naturally focus on, bringing it into the foreground to make images appear more "lifelike and three dimensional".

Features aside, Samsung is rolling out its Infinity Air Design that compliments the Neo QLED 8K's picture quality, with the new 8K TV measuring just 12.9mm in depth. Samsung says that this will provide an immersive viewing experience that allows users to focus on the high resolution and outstanding sound quality. The company adds that it offers a unique mirror effect, where the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV to just hover in its surroundings (if it's wall-mounted, that is).

SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics explained in the press release: "Now that we are living through the hyperconnected era, it's no longer just about delivering quality visual experiences. Displays should enhance our lives both on and off the screen. Samsung's AI screens, powered by on-device AI technology, are designed to be the centerpiece of users' homes, connecting all compatible devices to offer users a more flexible and diverse lifestyle".