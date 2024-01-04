NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series pricing leaked, here's what to expect

NVIDIA is gearing up for the reveal of its new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series GPU pricing, and now we've got some juicy leaks covering the pricing of all three of the new RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards.

2

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics card pricing (source: Moore's Law is Dead)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In his latest video, Tom from Moore's Law is Dead covers leaked pricing that sees an MSRP of $999 for the flagship GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER. NVIDIA's second fastest refreshed new card, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, will reportedly have an MSRP of $799, while the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is reportedly priced at $599.

This is coming from multiple sources of Moore's Law is Dead, with a distributor source confirming that -- currently -- the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER "seems" to be priced at either $999 or $1199... but $999 would be a much more aggressive mark for NVIDIA to take. This source added that without getting into the weeds of how price listings work in their system, the source summarized saying that NVIDIA is trying to either hide the RTX 4080 SUPER pricing, or the $999 price if "just being communicated now".

Another source within the AIB industry said that the RTX 4080 SUPER is "intended to get close enough to the 4090 to be worth considering" which is interesting, while the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is going to be "right below the 4080 in FPS for $799". The RTX 4070 SUPER will be a "tad weaker" than the RTX 4070 Ti for the same price as the RTX 4070, while the RTX 4070 will be getting a price cut in the coming weeks.