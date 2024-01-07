SENSHOMI Tech T-shirts: Embark on 2024 Tech-Fashion Journey into the Future with SENSHOMI

SENSHOMI is a newly established brand. From my communication with founder Jacob, I learned that they spent nearly a year polishing the product and only launched it on Amazon and TikTok at the end of this year.

Jacob believes that men are inherently rational, and the choice of clothing should be like choosing a computer. We need to start with the specs. What specs should we pay attention to for a good laptop, and what specs should we pay attention to for a high-quality T-shirt? In addition, a good technological product should have a special function. For these reasons, SENSHOMI was born. Let's take a look at the next two t-shirts in the TechTee Pro series launched by SENSHOMI.

TechTee Pro E

TechTee Pro E is a polymer nano-material dip-dyed on 100% cotton fabric. It uses the hydrophobic principle of lotus leaves. When liquid stains slip onto clothes, they will be aggregated into small water droplets to prevent the leaked water from staining the clothes. Forming stains, it has the effect of protecting liquid stains and can keep the T-shirt in a very clean state. At the same time, because it is a dip-dyed fabric, the clothing still has good softness and breathability.

Model: TechTee Pro E

Function: Water-Resistant

Body Fabric: 100% Cotton

Neckline: Sorona Rib

Fit: Regular

Yarn Counts: 50S

Sewing: Reinforced seam

Original Price: $43.99

Original Price: $43.99

TechTee Pro S

TechTee Pro S is a T-shirt produced from pure cotton fabric using a liquid ammonia finishing process. This machine costs over one million dollars.

Ammonia molecules as a polar, small molecule, low viscosity, medium dielectric constant non-aqueous fiber swelling agent, can quickly penetrate into the fiber, reorganize the molecules, and even out the spacing of the original fibers of different lengths, which greatly Improves clothing life and fabric feel. It can effectively improve the organizational structure of cotton fabrics, improve the fabric's feel, fiber toughness, and wrinkle resistance, and at the same time provide customers with better coolness, silky feel, and breathability.

⌛ Long-life️: The reorganized and evenly spaced fibers significantly extend the garment's lifespan, maintaining its original quality even after 100 washes.

❄ Cooling and Breathability️: Liquid ammonia, with a boiling point of -22.08℉, rapidly absorbs heat upon contact with high temperatures, greatly reducing the perceived body temperature on scorching summer days.

😇 Skin-Friendly: Crafted from long-staple cotton, which is considered the gold standard of cotton, it offers exceptional softness, comfort, and breathability. It meets Class A infant standards, making it suitable for even the most delicate of wearers, including babies.

Model: TechTee Pro S

Function: Soft & Long-life

Body Fabric: 100% Cotton

Neckline: Sorona Rib

Fit: Regular

Yarn Counts: 50S

Sewing: Reinforced seam

Original Price: $47.99

Original Price: $47.99

Final Thoughts

Compared with other 100% cotton T-shirts on Amazon, SENSHOMI's technical T-shirts are 10%-20% more expensive. But basically, luxury brand T-shirts also use pure cotton fabrics, and the price is very cost-effective.

Pros

100% Cotton

Breathable and skin-friendly

Different products have different technical processes

Easy to care for, just toss it into the washing machine

Cons

Dark colors easy to stick to hair

Not recommended for strenuous exercise

A little pricey

Both TechTee Pro E and Pro S amaze me. If you need a T-shirt that avoids social embarrassment or is stain-resistant, choose Pro E; if you need a particularly comfortable T-shirt or base layer, choose Pro S. SENSHOMI that they have a LIMITED TIME 25% OFF COUPON. If you need it, go get it!

The Bottom Line

