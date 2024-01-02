GeForce RTX 4070 is the most popular Ada GPU, and there are more Steam Decks than any RDNA card

GeForce GPUs once again dominate, and the latest Steam data shows that the Steam Deck is more popular than RDNA 2 and RDNA 3 Radeon GPUs.

The latest Steam Hardware and Software Survey results for December 2023 are here, and closing out the year, we've got another look at what GPU PC gamers are rocking to play games. Top of the list is the GeForce RTX 3060, retaining its spot as the most popular graphics card - followed by other mainstream GPUs from NVIDIA like the GeForce GTX 1650, GTX 1060, RTX 2060, and RTX 3060 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 3060 was still the most popular GPU in 2023.

Yeah, the GeForce GTX 1060 is still going strong. The top twenty GPUs are all GeForce cards, with a few integrated offerings from AMD and Intel. As we're heading into 2024 and the release of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series SUPER cards, the most popular desktop model for the Ada Lovelace generation is the GeForce RTX 4070 - cracking the top twenty with a 1.53% share.

That isn't the most popular Ada GPU, as the GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU sits above this, with a 1.96% share. The next three desktop Ada cards in the list are the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, and GeForce RTX 4060 - in that order.

It's not hard to understand why the GeForce RTX 4070, with its 12GB of VRAM, DLSS 3 support, and excellent 1440p performance, is the most popular Ada offering. Readily available for around $549 USD throughout 2023, it represents one of the most cost-efficient options to enter the world of high-end PC gaming. It'll be interesting to see the effect of the upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER on RTX 4070 sales.

Regarding overall market share, NVIDIA maintains its dominance, with 74.8% of all GPUs being GeForce - though this is a slight drop from November 2023's figure of 75.12%. Sitting in number two are AMD and Radeon, with a 15.96% share, followed by Intel with 8.15%.

Interestingly, for AMD and Intel, most PC gamers are using integrated graphics - with the most popular discrete desktop GPU from these companies being the AMD Radeon RX 580 from 2017. The most popular RDNA 3 GPU from AMD is the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which sits underneath the entire GeForce RTX 40 Series and most of AMD's own RDNA 2 line-up. Intel's Arc GPUs are still missing in action.

Another tidbit from the latest results is how high the Valve Steam Deck sits, with its 'AMD Custom GPU 0405' sitting on a 0.78% share. This is higher than the most popular RDNA GPU from AMD, the Radeon RX 6700 XT, but lower than the most powerful GPU available - the GeForce RTX 4090. Yeah, there are more GeForce RTX 4090 rigs out there than Steam Decks - which is impressive considering how hard it has been to find NVIDIA's flagship at a decent price in the back half of 2023.

With the recent launch of the Radeon RX 7700 XT, RX 7800 XT, NVIDIA's SUPER GPUs, and rumors of a Radeon RX 7600 XT with 16GB of VRAM on the horizon - it'll be interesting to see how this list pans out in 2024. Stay tuned. Here are the top twenty GPUs according to the Steam Hardware and Software Survey results for December 2023.