Ads coming to Amazon Prime Video in January, ad-free will cost extra

Amazon will start putting advertisements in TV shows and films streamed on Amazon Prime Video, but subscribers can pay extra to avoid all adverts.

Starting January 29, 2024, Amazon Prime users will soon have their viewing sessions interrupted by ads.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Amazon Prime Video started out as an added value to boost the appeal of its world-changing Prime subscription, but the streaming wars have kicked content investment into overdrive. Amazon has spent hundreds of millions of dollars creating original programming and adaptations like the Lord of the Rings series, Wheel of Time, and The Boys.

As is the case with other streaming services, that cost is starting to trickle down to subscribers. Rather than raise Prime Video's subscription costs outright, Amazon will instead use ads to make more revenue. The company has announced that all existing Prime Video users will be subject to "limited advertisements" in late January of next year. Users can pay an extra $2.99 per month to avoid these ads on Prime Video.

Amazon says that the amount of ads will be less than what you'd find on TV these days, but there's no clarification on ad length or timing.

Check below for the official announcement that Amazon sent to Prime Video subscribers: