GM stops selling its new Chevrolet Blazer EV over its CarPlay-less software problems

GM has decided to stop sales of its new Chevrolet Blazer EV after it was discovered that its in-car systems have some software gremlins that need fixing.

Following its decision to ditch Apple CarPlay in favor of a new, in-house infotainment software system powered by Google, GM has found things to be hard going of late. The company's new Chevrolet Blazer EV has been released to mixed reviews, with some saying that the infotainment system often finds itself in a bootloop and otherwise simply refuses to work properly. Now, it seems that GM is aware that something isn't behaving as it should - and it's gotten so bad that it has decided to stop selling the electric vehicle while it tries to figure out what to do next.

A new TechCrunch report notes that the company says it is now working quickly to try and roll out a fix and that those who already took delivery should hang fire and wait for a schedule on their update. There's been no timescale given for when the software update will be ready or when the SUV will go back on sale, although GM did say that the problem only affects a limited number of its vehicles.

This is of course a bad look for Chevrolet after only making the EV available for sale a couple of weeks ago. Early reviews by various online publications have not been kind, especially when discussing the new infotainment system.

Both GM and Chevrolet will want to get this new software fix out the door as soon as possible so that it can resume sales, but we have to imagine those with broken cars will want it even more quickly too.