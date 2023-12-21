Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection update will launch 'early' January 2024

Konami has announced it will be rolling out a new update for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which will be released early next year.

The new update is version 1.4.0, and it's already live for owners of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 on Steam. The new patch will add a bunch of new settings, such as smoothing options, game screen settings (standard, pixel perfect, 16:9), screen filters, additional audio settings, and controller response speed customization.

The new patch also comes with a bunch of bug fixes, and Konami has demonstrated the changes in detail within the patch notes that can be found here. While Steam players are already enjoying these changes, Konami has announced that PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch players will get the update "early" in January 2024.