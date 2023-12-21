Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection update will launch 'early' January 2024

Konami has announced it will be rolling out a new patch for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, adding a bunch of new settings for gamers to tweak their in-game experience.
The new update is version 1.4.0, and it's already live for owners of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 on Steam. The new patch will add a bunch of new settings, such as smoothing options, game screen settings (standard, pixel perfect, 16:9), screen filters, additional audio settings, and controller response speed customization.
The new patch also comes with a bunch of bug fixes, and Konami has demonstrated the changes in detail within the patch notes that can be found here. While Steam players are already enjoying these changes, Konami has announced that PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch players will get the update "early" in January 2024.
METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1" - Ver.1.4.0 Released
Added new screen setting features
Added the following features.
The settings for each of these features can be changed both before and during gameplay.
(1) Smoothing
- Can be turned ON or OFF.
- Smooths the picture when turned ON, generates a sharp picture when turned OFF.
(2) Game Screen Settings
- Can be set to "Standard", "Pixel Perfect", or "16:9".
- The Steam® version of the game also features a "Fullscreen" feature. Can be set to a total of 4 settings-"Standard", "Pixel Perfect", "16:9", or "Fullscreen".
- Wallpaper, display area, and screen filter features are also available when using the "Standard" or "Pixel Perfect" features.
- The aspect ratio displayed may differ based on the settings or particulars of your device/setup.
(3) Screen Filter
- Can be turned ON or OFF.
- Applies a filter that displays scanlines like those on a CRT TV when turned ON.
Added an audio settings feature
- Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play.
- Only the game volume can be changed during play.
Added a controller response speed customization feature ( Steam® )
- Can choose between "Fast" (new!) and "Stable".
- Some setups may experience unstable performance when set to "Fast".
- If you experience any such issues, please change your settings to "Stable".
- Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs ( Steam® )
- Fixed some other minor issues