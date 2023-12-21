NASA telescope photographs the cosmic spirit of Christmas in deep space

The holiday season is here, and just in time for Christmas, instruments used to observe the vastness of the cosmos have honed in on a certain astronomical in celebration for the time of year.

The specific astronomical object is officially called NGC 2264, which is also known as the Christmas Tree Cluster. This cluster contains a group of stars that astronomers estimate to be anywhere between one and five million years old, which is considered to be extremely young for a star. Notably, the sizes of these stars within the Christmas Tree Cluster vary drastically, with some stars being much larger than our Sun and others being far smaller.

The above image was captured using NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory, along with optical data from the Nation Science Foundation's WIYN 0.9-meter telescope. The image showcases gas in the color green, which NASA writes "corresponds" to the "pine needles of the tree," while infrared data from the Two Micron Sky Survey shows foreground and background stars in white.

