Microsoft Copilot update now lets you use AI to generate entire songs with lyrics and music

'We believe that this partnership will open new horizons for creativity and fun, making music creation accessible to everyone,' Microsoft.

Microsoft Copilot, the AI assistant available for Windows and Edge users, just got a fun update in time for the holiday season: the ability to generate a song from your input. The ability arrives thanks to a new partnership with Suno.ai, and accessing the feature is as simple as enabling the Suno plug-in and then describing the type of song you want to hear.

Microsoft Copilot's new song generator, powered by Suno.ai.

Microsoft describes the ability to turn ideas into songs as something for everyone, regardless of musical background. Suno.ai is a leader in artificial intelligence-based music creation, and they have their own standalone AI-powered web app you can use to generate songs. So, if you're looking for a hip-hop song about your loved one for the holidays, be sure to give this a go.

Simplicity is the key, as Suno.ai can generate a song from a single sentence, like this little song called Pickles and Strings, a folksong about a man who loves pickles. What's cool is that you can specify the genre, tempo, the types of instruments you want to hear, and more.

"You don't have to know how to sing, play an instrument, or read music to bring your musical ideas to life," Microsoft writes in the update. "Microsoft Copilot and Suno will do all the hard work for you, matching the song to cues in your prompt."

Here's how you can whip up a new AI-generated song in seconds.

Open Microsoft Edge, visit copilot.microsoft.com and ensure you're signed in with your Microsoft Account

Enable the Suno plugin or click on the Suno logo that says, "Make music with Suno"

Ask Copilot to create a song for you, such as "Create a pop song about adventures with your family"

Jam along to your new tune

Share on social or with your friends and colleagues

This Microsoft Copilot feature is rolling out to users starting today.