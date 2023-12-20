AMD commits to AM5 socket until 2025 and beyond, wants it lasting as long as possible

AMD is committed to the AM5 socket, saying: 'We are firmly committed to 2025 and beyond and we will see how long that promise lasts beyond 2025'.

AMD stayed committed to the AM4 socket for a considerable time, and now we're learning that the same will apply to the AM5 socket.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In a new interview with AMD's Vice President & GM of the Client Channel Business David McAfee and OverclockersUK, we learned that AMD is totally committed to the AM5 desktop CPU platform. The current AM5 platform supports all of the latest AMD processors based on the Zen 4 architecture, as well as supporting next-gen Zen 5 processors (and more) in the future.

AMD has its Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs as well as the Ryzen 7000 X3D processors both on the AM4 socket, with the likes of the best gaming CPU in the form of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D slotting into a mid-range AM5 motherboard and giving you PCIe Gen5, and more.

David McAfee, AMD Corporate Vice President & General Manager of Client Channel Business, said: "It absolutely still stands! I think that we certainly recognized that the longevity of the AM4 platforms was one of the biggest reasons that led to the success of Ryzen and as we think and as we think about the future, 2025 and beyond, that decision to move to a next-generation of socket is one that's going to be really thought through really really carefully".

3

He continued: "We know the impact that moving to a new socket brings and we want to stay on AM5 for as long as we possibly can. We are firmly committed to 2025 and beyond and we will see how long that promise lasts beyond 2025".

It looks like we'll be enjoying the AM5 socket well into 2025+ as promised by AMD, so we should expect gamers and enthusiasts -- as well as content creators, streamers, and professionals -- to enjoy the next-gen Zen 5-basd "Granite Ridge" desktop CPUs when they launch... slotting right into your current AM5 motherboard. Alrighty.