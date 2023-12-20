Apple set to lose $300 million over Apple Watch sales ban

If Apple follows through with its intention to halt sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, it will cost the company $300 - $400 million.

In an exclusive report to 9to5Mac, Apple said it will be halting the sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 following a recent ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC).

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The recent ruling by the ITC involves a long-standing patent dispute between Apple and medical technology company Masimo. The debate focuses on the ownership of the blood oxygen sensor technology found within the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The recent ruling resulted in Apple informing the aforementioned publication that it would no longer be able to sell Series 9 and Ultra 2 after 3 pm ET on Thursday, December 21, with in-store inventory set to expire completely after December 24.

Now, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has estimated that Apple will lose between $300 and $400 million if the company follows through with the sales halt of both watches. Notably, this blow to Apple's total sales will be similar to taking out a bucket of water from a lake, as Apple is expecting to generate nearly $120 billion in sales during the October-December period. Due to the company's solidified position, the announcement of sales halting for the two Apple Watch's didn't cause stock prices to drop.

Read more: Apple announces flagship Apple Watches won't be available in the US anymore