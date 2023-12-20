Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender will 'remix' episodes from the animated series

The showrunners behind Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender have revealed they will 'remix' some episodes from the original animated series.

Netflix's live-action adaptation of the beloved series Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to hit our screens early next year, and the showrunner of this new take has revealed that the series will "remix" events from the original animated series.

The biggest question fans have had about this new adaptation is how faithful it would play out to the original when it debuts, even more so once it was announced the creators of the original animated series had exited the project moving forward due to creative differences, after spending two years on the production.

Michael Dante DiMartino, one of the two original creators of the series, called his exit from the project "The hardest professional decision I've ever had to make." DiMartino also added that he believed the Netflix live-action project has potential, but "Whatever version ends up on-screen, it will not be what Byran and I had envisioned or intended to make."

The Avatar: The Last Airbender Showrunner Albert Kim has spoken with Entertainment Weekly and opened up about concerns fans have about seeing some of the original series moments brought to life in live-action by revealing "This is Avatar: The Last Airbender, but it is our version of Avatar: The Last Airbender," Kim added "We don't start the show the way the animated series starts" and then stated "That was a conscious decision to show people this is not the animated series."

"We had to sometimes unravel storylines and remix them in a new way to make sense for a serialized drama," Kim stated. "So I'm very curious to see what'll happen in terms of reaction to that."

The new take on the series aims to unravel and shake up storylines in ways fans may not expect to make for a more serialized drama.

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" is set to hit Netflix on Feb. 22, 2024.