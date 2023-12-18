KLEVV intros CRAS V RGB DDR5-8400 memory, ready for Intel 14th Gen Core CPUs

KLEVV announces its new CRAS V RGB Brilliant White edition memory kit, available in both DDR5-8200 and DDR5-8400 speeds for Intel's Raptor Lake Refresh.

KLEVV has just announced its new CRAS V RGB Brilliant White edition gaming memory, in both DDR5-8200 and DDR5-8400 speeds... and boy does it look good:

Essencore's consumer memory division is the one behind KLEVV, with its new CRAS V RGB Brilliant White edition gaming memory featuring a truly distinct look and style, all while maintaining the high-performance standard that the brand is known for. KLEVV's in-house CRAS V RGB memory kits are engineered for high-speed operations with DDR5-8200 memory and timings of 38-49-49-131 and DDR5-8400 with timings of 40-52-52-134.

KLEVV has run its new CRAS V RGB Brilliant White DDR5 memory kits through the AIDA64 Cache & Memory Benchmark tool, showing the speeds, timings, and operating voltage of 1.45V. The new kits are available in both Obsidian Black and the new Brilliant White style. I dig both of the styles personally, but it would depend on the theme of your PC and surrounding components, whether you went with the black or white memory kit.

KLEVV is offering its new CRAS V RGB Brilliant White memory kits in 32GB (2 x 16GB sticks), 48GB (2 x 24GB sticks), and hefty 64GB (2 x 32GB sticks). So if you're after high-speed, reliable memory that also looks awesome... here's another option for your Intel 14th Gen Core CPU and Z790 motherboard.

As for when you'll be able to get your mitts on the new KLEVV CRAS V RGB Brilliant White DDR5 memory kits, they'll be available at the end of December 2023. KLEVV memory is distributed in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Germany, while consumers can grab kits on Amazon, too.

