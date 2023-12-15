'Monsterverse' continues with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in new official trailer

Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment have released the first official trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, expected to be released in 2024.

"The Monsterverse continues." Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment have revealed the first official trailer for their upcoming film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on December 4, with returning director Adam Wingard at the helm.

The sequel to 2021's Godzilla vs Kong premiered during the pandemic and was one of Warner Bros's biggest hits of the year. Set to hit the big screen everywhere in April of 2024, this next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse promises to team up everyone's favorite titans against a common enemy in the form of a "colossal undiscovered threat" with the tagline "Rise together or fall alone."

Godzilla x Kong will also probe deeper into the origins of our large friends and the mysteries surrounding Skull Island, while also spending more time exploring the Hollow Earth Realm.

This film will treat our titular monsters to a few new upgrades, with Kong sporting some kind of mechanical power glove while everyone's favorite lizard is trying on a larger size and new irradiated color. These aren't just for show, though, with the suspected villain of the film, a massive red chimpanzee and king of Hollow Earth, promising to be a challenge for the duo. The cast features actors new and old, with Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry returning and joining the cast Dan Stevens, Rachel House, and Alex Ferns.

"Witness the rise of a new empire." check out the crazy first look for Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire right now and in cinemas early next year.

