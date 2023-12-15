Jack Black returns as Po in new first-look trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4

Universal has revealed the first trailer for DreamWorks Animation's next installment in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, with Jack Black returning as Po.

Universal has announced the next sequel of one of Dreamwork's most beloved franchises with the release of its first official trailer, "Kung Fu Panda 4." Jack Black is returning to the role.

Nearly ten years since the last film, comedy icon Jack black is set to return to his iconic character Po in a brand new chapter of Kung Fu and adventure. The world's most unlikely kung fu master, Po the Panda, must prepare to take on his new role of spiritual leader and find someone else to take on his role as the new Dragon warrior.

He will have to train a new kung fu expert for the spot while fighting off villains new and old, courtesy of this film's big bad, the Chameleon. Among the characters returning are Li, Po's birth father, voiced by Bryan Cranston, Kung Fu master Shifu, voiced by Dustin Hoffman; and Tai Lung, Po's former student and present arch nemesis, voiced by Emmy Award nominee Ian McShane. Hot in the industry right now, Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan also joins the cast as a new character for the movie Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is set to hit the big screen in the spring of 2024. The film is directed by American comedy filmmaker Mike Mitchell. Mitchell is known for his work on movies such as Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, Shrek Forever, Sky High, and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Co-director Stephanie Ma Stine, storyboard artist in a career first with this film set to be her first big screen project.

"What do I know about being a spiritual leader?"

