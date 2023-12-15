Eddie Murphy returns for Beverly Hills Cop 4 in new official teaser trailer

Netflix has taken to its YouTube channel to share the first official teaser trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the return of Eddie Murphy to his iconic character, Axel Foley.
The new movie is expected to hit Netflix's streaming services in the summer of next year, and will feature quite a few big-name actors, such as Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who will team up with Murphy's character as his new partner, along with Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) reprising their characters from the franchise. According to reports from Deadline, Will Beall has penned the script for the movie and Mark Molloy has directed it.
Murphy is also producing the movie along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, who said that Murphy "can do anything," referring to his ability to fall back into Axel Foley's character with ease. The story of the flick Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F involves Foley's daughter getting her life threatened, which turns into Foley and his new partner uncovering a conspiracy.
"Eddie's such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy - he can do anything. And he's the same Axel Foley. He's still on the streets. He's still doing what he does. Obviously, with age, you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye," Bruckheimer said of the film.