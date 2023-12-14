AMD's FSR 3 Frame Generation source code is now available for game developers with new update

AMD's FSR 3 has been updated based on the recent impressive showing in Ubisoft's Avatar game, and the full source code is now available for all devs.

AMD has updated its FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) technology on GPUOpen to include the full source code for DirectX 12 and Unreal Engine 5 implementation for developers. FSR 3, which includes Frame Generation support for a wide range of AMD Radeon RX and even NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, is the company's answer to the wildly successful and popular DLSS 3 that debuted with the GeForce RTX 40 Series.

AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) rollout has been slow, but it's going to ramp up in 2024, image credit: AMD.

FSR 3's rollout has been slow, with only a handful of titles supporting AMD's version of Frame Generation that, like its Super Resolution technology, doesn't require specialized AI hardware. But, FSR 3's most recent appearance - ion Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - showcased the best version of the technology to date.

Not only with improvements to overall image quality but also support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) displays - an omission that baffled reviewers and gamers when the tech launched in Square Enix's Forspoken and EA's Immortals of Aveum.

A high-level look at how FSR 3's Frame Generation tech works, image credit: AMD.

"We are very excited to announce the release of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) technology on GPUOpen, complete with full source code for DirectX 12 and Unreal Engine 5," writes AMD's Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and Marketing, Frank Azor on X.

Adding, "This includes pre-7000 series Radeon graphics and NVIDIA graphics, including generations like 3000 and earlier that don't support DLSS 3. Game developers who want to bring frame generation to many more gamers now have an option with FSR 3. Developing such a flexible and ubiquitous technology has been extremely challenging for our engineers, and they deserve enormous credit for what they've accomplished here for the benefit of the industry."

This update brings FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) to version 3.0.3, which AMD hopes will spur game developers to include the technology in upcoming releases. FSR 3's Frame Generation is optional, and FSR 3 includes FSR 2's Super Resolution upscaling, with AMD noting that game developers can simply replace FSR 2 with FSR 3 via a simple upgrade. "Frame Generation is optional," the update adds.

And with that, AMD also includes a new list of games that will feature FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) support (which you can see above), including Cyberpunk 2077, Black Myth: Wukong, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Starfield, Space Marine II, and more. With FSR 3 also supported by the Xbox Series X console, here's hoping that we get to see FSR 3 and Frame Generation make the jump to TV screens soon.