Apple's future smart ring might not fit just your finger

If you think an Apple smart ring would be worn on your finger, you'd be right. But a patent suggests it might also be worn just about anywhere else, too.

There are already multiple smart rings available from the likes of Oura and similar companies, and Samsung is heavily rumored to have a Galaxy Ring product ready to be announced as soon as January 2024, likely alongside the new Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones. But Apple doesn't want to be left behind and is hard at work on a smart ring of its own - and it might do something no other smart ring does.

That's according to a new AppleInsider report based on a newly granted patent that makes a point of explaining that the smart ring doesn't necessarily have to be worn around the wearer's finger. In fact, the patent claims that it could be worn almost anywhere else including around a user's wrist, arm, leg, ankle, neck, head, and/or other body part. That final bit leaves little to the imagination, so you get the idea.

Little information is available in terms of features but we can around the Apple ring to be able to measure the wearer's heart rate, temperature, and more - much like rings that are already on sale today. But Apple's patent allows for products that are built to fit on different parts of the body - could we see an Apple bracelet, or an Apple headband, for example?

It's important to remember that Apple patents just about everything that comes into the heads of its engineers, as do other companies. So this patent doesn't necessarily mean that we can expect anything like this to shop, But the idea that Apple is looking into smart rings that could go on other parts of the body is interesting ragardless.