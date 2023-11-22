NASA's Webb telescope shares jaw-dropping photo of the heart of our own galaxy

NASA has released a new image snapped by the incredible James Webb Space Telescope, which honed its instruments on the heart of our own galaxy.

Published
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

NASA has revealed never-before-seen features within one of the biggest star-forming regions in the galaxy, Sagittarius C, which is located approximately 300 light-years from the Milky Way's central supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A*.

NASA's Webb telescope shares jaw-dropping photo of the heart of our own galaxy 231
Open Gallery 3

The space agency has taken to its website to explain that thanks to Webb's highly sensitive infrared instruments, the observatory is able to cut through dense regions of dust and gas, revealing never-before-seen details that lead researchers to understand more about the evolution of the universe. Additionally, Webb being able to see directly into the heart of our galaxy enables astronomers to test their theories of star evolution in the most intense star-forming regions in the galaxy.

NASA writes in its blog and on its social media channels that the above image contains an estimated 500,000 stars, and among these stars are clusters of proto-stars, or stars that are still in the process of gaining mass. Sagittarius C is located approximately 25,000 light-years from Earth, and NASA has highlighted specific regions of the image that astronomers have identified.

NASA's Webb telescope shares jaw-dropping photo of the heart of our own galaxy 2623
Open Gallery 3

"There's never been any infrared data on this region with the level of resolution and sensitivity we get with Webb, so we are seeing lots of features here for the first time," said the observation team's principal investigator Samuel Crowe, an undergraduate student at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. "Webb reveals an incredible amount of detail, allowing us to study star formation in this sort of environment in a way that wasn't possible previously."

"The galactic center is a crowded, tumultuous place. There are turbulent, magnetized gas clouds that are forming stars, which then impact the surrounding gas with their outflowing winds, jets, and radiation," said Rubén Fedriani, a co-investigator of the project at the Instituto Astrofísica de Andalucía in Spain. "Webb has provided us with a ton of data on this extreme environment, and we are just starting to dig into it."

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$54.99
$54.99$63.99$64.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
--$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/22/2023 at 7:18 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nasa.gov, sciencealert.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags