SCDkey Black Friday 2023: Genuine Lifetime Microsoft Windows 10/11 for $15 and Office for $28!

For Black Friday, SCDkey is offering attractive deals on essential software. Users can acquire Windows 10 Pro for just $15, an ideal opportunity for those looking to update or install this reliable operating system. Windows 11 Pro, with its improved features and a refreshed user interface, is also available from $23. In addition, the SCDkey.com site offers a range of Microsoft Office licenses at advantageous prices. These offers make access to high-quality productivity software more accessible, allowing professionals and students to benefit from high-performance tools at a lower cost.

To benefit from an even more attractive price on this software, you can also apply the promo code TT25 on one of the products mentioned below. This will allow you to benefit from an additional 25% reduction, reducing the already advantageous cost.

Black Friday Sale: Get up to 90% off Microsoft Windows, Office, and more

As a trusted vendor, Scdkey sells keys, enabling you to activate software downloaded from the official software provider's website or directly on the official website. You'll always see substantial savings - up to 90% off the retail prices. Unless otherwise noted, all deals are for lifetime keys (although they will only work on one device). Global keys will work anywhere, with no geo-restrictions.

Get deals on Microsoft Windows (Pro and Home versions)

See savings on Microsoft Office versions

Almost everyone who's ever worked on a computer is familiar with Microsoft Office and the various programs in the world's most popular software suite. If you need the software, why pay more? These Microsoft Office deals are hard to beat.

If you want to get in on these Microsoft software bargains, act now on these limited-time deals. The discounts - in some cases, as much as 90% off the full price - won't last forever. And supplies of these software activation keys are limited as well. Also, please note that the keys sold by Scdkey are activated on software downloaded from the official software provider website or activated directly on the official website. But don't worry - we'll walk you through the process.

Steps to buy and activate Microsoft software keys

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The first step toward saving on Microsoft software is to click the "buy now" button on the product page. It's easy to purchase and activate software keys at Scdkey.com. On the software activation key purchase page for the product you want, just click the Buy Now button. Then simply sign up quickly for your free account (or log in if you're a repeat customer). After you complete your purchase, you will receive your software activation link via email.

5

This page confirms what you ordered and lets you enter the code TT25 for savings.

After you follow the link and receive an OEM product key at the email address you entered during registration, go to Windows 10 Settings. Just click Start > Settings > System > About the program > Change product key, and then enter your product key. After you activate the OEM key, you should see the following message on the activation page: "Windows is activated with a digital license linked to your Microsoft account."

5

Installing and activating new software via Microsoft is also a straightforward process. For example, let's say you want to activate a Microsoft Office package. Just follow these steps:

Go to the official Microsoft page for the Office software. Enter your Microsoft credentials (or create a profile if you do not already have a Microsoft account). Enter the purchased product key in the appropriate field (from the Scdkey email you received after your purchase). After selecting your language and region, click Next to complete the activation. Now you can install Microsoft Office on your PC.

5

Get Windows 11 free when you buy Windows 10

Scdkey.com offers great software at amazingly affordable prices. And it gets even better when you consider that you can get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when you buy a Windows 10 key. Let's say you want to build a custom PC for gaming. You can buy a Windows 10 software activation key at Scdkey.com now and get a free upgrade to Windows 11. Then, your gaming rig will zip along with the latest Microsoft operating system and all its improvements.

Once you have Windows 10 installed, you can proceed to upgrade to Windows 11 for free. To do this, you must update your operating system from Windows Update (click on Start > Settings > Update and Security> Windows Update). Install all the updates that Windows offers until you see the option to update to Windows 11. If you encounter any problems before or after purchase, just contact Scdkey.com's customer service department via email at service@Scdkey.com.

More about Scdkey.com

Scdkey.com offers a range of software activation keys for productivity software. It also sells games for an array of platforms, including Steam, Origin, Ubisoft Connect, and PlayStation. Plus, the company sells hardware, network cards, gift cards, PC games, expansion packs, and, of course, many different software activation keys. Mediamz is talent management & Influencer Marketing! https://en.mediamz.com