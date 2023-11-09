Windows 10 rumored to get Copilot, which would be a big U-turn by Microsoft

If you wondered how important AI is to Microsoft, this answers your question - it's a massive part of the future, at least if this rumor is right.

Windows 10 is set to see the arrival of Microsoft's Copilot AI according to insiders who spoke to Windows Central.

Copilot in Windows 11 - and it'll be the same side-bar interface in Windows 10, apparently (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Zac Bowden is one of the most prolific Microsoft leakers out there, and he tells us that his sources assert that the plan is to bring Copilot to Windows 10 in an update that'll be released soon.

We're pretty shocked at the decision, considering that no so long ago, we were told that Windows 10 wouldn't get any more features at all - beyond small tweaks, anyway (and the obligatory security updates of course). And feature additions couldn't come any bigger than Copilot, it's the veritable centerpiece of the latest Windows 11 23H2 update.

This won't be some kind of cut-back Copilot functionality, either, if that's what you're thinking (it was certainly the first thing that occurred to us on hearing the news).

If the rumor is right - add your own dollop of caution here - the Windows 10 Copilot experience will be much like Windows 11. The AI will open in the same side-bar interface in Windows 10, and the same plug-ins (broadly) will be available too.

There will be a Copilot icon in the taskbar, as well (which you'll be able to disable, should you wish - not everyone will want the AI in Windows 10, after all).

The importance of being artificially intelligent

This is essentially Microsoft showing how important AI is in terms of what the firm envisages down the line. The previous thinking was that Copilot was a major new addition that could persuade folks to upgrade from Windows 10 - as Windows 11 adoption is pretty sluggish. (Or at least that's what we assume was the idea).

Now, it looks like AI is more important than what operating system folks are using, and so by opening up Copilot to the billion devices using Windows 10, Microsoft can swell the ranks of those spinning up queries and using the AI on a daily basis.

Remember that Windows 11 is only on something like 400 million devices, and its progress in terms of taking market share in the desktop OS world has been notably slower than the rate at which Windows 10 progressed. (And Microsoft didn't feel that was fast enough, if you recall all the many nagging efforts when the free upgrade offer first emerged with Windows 10).

It's not really a surprise that AI should be a priority, given that it has blown up massively as the next big thing (TM) this year. But as noted, from what we've been firmly told before - that Windows 10 won't get any new functionality, save for small bits of tinkering here and there - this would be a huge, screeching U-turn from Microsoft, if it happens.