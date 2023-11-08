New Diablo 4 patch promises better performance and stability, plus new Malignant Rings

Patch 1.2.2 ushers in a whole bunch of fixes, smoothing over quests, gameplay tweaks, and some class specific unique rings as the cherry on top.

Patch 1.2.2 is just out for Diablo 4 on PC and consoles, applying a whole load of polish, and upping the ante with performance to boot, which is always welcome.

In the patch notes, the developer informs us that various performance improvements have been made to the RPG, along with better stability, so we should see fewer crashes as a result. Some tweaks have been made to polish up the visuals, too.

Mind you, all these improvements are being implemented on an ongoing basis in the various patches that have been issued thus far, but it all helps to make Diablo 4 a more pleasant experience.

On top of this, there are the expected bug fixes, some issues that have been resolved with quests, and some accessibility fixes with the Screen Reader.

The big introduction, though, is five unique rings that have arrived in the game, one for each class. Those Malignant Rings are based on popular powers from the season of the same name, as you might guess.

For example, the barbarian's is the Ring of Red Furor, and it does the following:

"After spending 100 Fury within 3 seconds, your next cast of Hammer of the Ancients, Upheaval, or Death Blow is a guaranteed Critical Strike and deals 10-30% (multiplicative damage) [x] bonus Critical Strike Damage."

Tal Rasha's Iridescent Loop - the ring for the sorcerer - provides a decent bonus to elemental damage.

The previous patch for Diablo 4, which came out just over a week ago on Halloween, adding a new training dummy for players to practice their combat skills against.

